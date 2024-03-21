Desjardins Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$105.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.50.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$89.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$84.66 and a 52 week high of C$113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$91.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 125.20%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

