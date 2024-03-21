Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.