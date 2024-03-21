Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s current price.

Diaceutics Trading Up 4.3 %

LON:DXRX traded up GBX 4.38 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 105.88 ($1.35). 47,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market cap of £89.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.42. Diaceutics has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.52.

Get Diaceutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diaceutics

In other Diaceutics news, insider Graham Paterson acquired 33,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £33,228.36 ($42,302.18). Company insiders own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About Diaceutics

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.