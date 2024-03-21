DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Zacks reports.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.72. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 30,889 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

