DigiByte Price Hits $0.0138 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $232.53 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,362.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.36 or 0.00636449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00130306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00045412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00212676 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00120935 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,899,684,471 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

