Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.68

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 45182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

