Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.25

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 22049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

