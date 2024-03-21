Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Lifted by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,314,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,041 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $79,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

