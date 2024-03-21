Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Apeiron RIA LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.45. 420,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,547. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $36.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.