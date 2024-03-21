Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.52

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.52 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 15839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,715,000 after buying an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,981,000 after purchasing an additional 214,969 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,783,000 after purchasing an additional 219,728 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,322,000 after acquiring an additional 325,154 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

