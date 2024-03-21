Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Bought by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) by 261.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 361,600 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares makes up 2.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YINN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 173.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.13. 3,685,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,458,336. The company has a market capitalization of $352.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

