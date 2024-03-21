DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 — Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,331,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after buying an additional 487,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,375,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 86,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 922,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

