Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.6 million.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $524.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

