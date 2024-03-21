Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $167.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Dover alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dover

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $175.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Dover has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $177.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dover by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $126,175,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Dover by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.