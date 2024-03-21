Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $175.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $177.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

