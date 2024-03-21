Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $15.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after buying an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,864,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,886,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after buying an additional 326,760 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $49,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,408,000 after buying an additional 72,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

