DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $109.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

DTE traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $109.51. 315,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,083. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

