Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $95.39. 1,502,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

