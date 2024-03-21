DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Sells $491,400.00 in Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,551,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paz Maestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $844.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,454 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 201,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,347 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

