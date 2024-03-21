Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.59 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $95.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

