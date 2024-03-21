Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total transaction of $429,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,287.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

EXP traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.88. 32,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,475. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.17 and a 12-month high of $264.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.83 and a 200 day moving average of $198.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

