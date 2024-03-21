Earthsene Fpo (ASX:EE1) Insider Purchases A$45,000.65 in Stock

Earthsene Fpo (ASX:EE1 – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey bought 2,647,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.65 ($29,605.69).
Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Grant Davey purchased 6,300,000 shares of Earthsene Fpo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,800.00 ($66,315.79).
