Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Price Target Cut to $10.30

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.30 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

