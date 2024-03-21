Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz Sells 10,000 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$166,225.00.
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ELD stock traded up C$0.22 on Thursday, reaching C$18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,236. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$11.38 and a 12 month high of C$18.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.35.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Featured Stories
