Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz Sells 10,000 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$166,225.00.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ELD stock traded up C$0.22 on Thursday, reaching C$18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,236. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$11.38 and a 12 month high of C$18.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.35.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.06.

View Our Latest Report on ELD

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.