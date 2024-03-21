Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Emerson Electric
In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
