Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ENB
Enbridge Price Performance
Shares of ENB stock opened at C$48.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.75 and a one year high of C$54.05.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 128.87%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enbridge
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.