Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$48.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.75 and a one year high of C$54.05.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.