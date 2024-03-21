Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 42.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ENR traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

