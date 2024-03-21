Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.4% Higher

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 2,934,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,659,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

