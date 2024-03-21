Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CEO Robert Piconi Sells 8,855 Shares of Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Piconi sold 8,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $14,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,101,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,986,250.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 8th, Robert Piconi sold 2,503 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $4,004.80.

NYSE NRGV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,196. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRGV. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 78.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 1,154,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Vault by 22.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 305,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $21,416,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

