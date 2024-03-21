Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) COO Christopher Wiese Sells 10,956 Shares of Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Wiese sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $17,858.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Christopher Wiese also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 8th, Christopher Wiese sold 3,044 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $4,870.40.
Energy Vault Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Energy Vault stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 117,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,196. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.56. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.55.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Vault
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.
