Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Yahoo Finance reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 26.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.21. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.