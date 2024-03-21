Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Yahoo Finance reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 26.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.21. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.83.
Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
