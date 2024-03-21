Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.94. Approximately 1,337,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,911,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

