EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Citigroup

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $125.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $101.56 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.63.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

