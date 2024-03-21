EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in EQT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 61,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

