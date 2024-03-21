Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Sells $352,105.08 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $352,105.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $553,559,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after buying an additional 7,227,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,734.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after buying an additional 6,573,857 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after buying an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQH

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.