Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Delek US in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DK. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Delek US Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DK opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 1.31. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 445.45%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $135,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $28,471,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 2,421.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 900,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 639,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

