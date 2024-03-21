Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.