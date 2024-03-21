Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NCMI stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $505.53 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.86.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 426.68%. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1,792,883.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,755,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,656,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,354 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

