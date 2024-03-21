Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AZZ Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AZZ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AZZ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AZZ by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AZZ by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

