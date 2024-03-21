Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Orla Mining Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ORLA opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Orla Mining has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its stake in Orla Mining by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 37,697,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Orla Mining by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,552 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $4,712,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,367,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,892 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

