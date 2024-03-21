Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Auto Prop Reit’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
