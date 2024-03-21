Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Auto Prop Reit’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.