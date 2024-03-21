Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million.

SMAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

NYSE SMAR opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 1,200,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 234.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 244,188 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $3,762,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $1,919,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $902,656 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

