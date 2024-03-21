Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 21st (ALIT, APTD, AQX, BA, BNTX, BRNS, CHWY, CLDI, CLMT, CNTX)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 21st:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $13.00 to $14.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 565 ($7.19) to GBX 470 ($5.98). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,006 ($12.81) to GBX 967 ($12.31). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $265.00 to $230.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $123.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $2.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $149.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $1.50 to $1.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $107.00 to $144.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $10.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $120.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $12.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $186.00 to $210.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $215.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $220.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $230.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $210.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $270.00 to $245.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $56.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $30.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $77.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 165 ($2.10). They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $421.00 to $424.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $295.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $30.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $64.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $78.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $69.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 64 ($0.81). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $103.00 to $130.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $98.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $120.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $150.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $105.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $135.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $252.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $236.00 to $253.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $900.00 to $1,100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $91.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $21.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $7.50 to $6.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $185.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $157.00 to $161.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $215.00 to $220.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $575.00 to $625.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.50 to $61.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.50 to $5.75. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $8.01 to $6.22. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $141.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $51.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $21.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $29.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $32.00 to $30.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

