Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 21st (ALIT, APTD, AQX, BA, BNTX, BRNS, CHWY, CLDI, CLMT, CNTX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 21st:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Alight Inc alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

had its target price increased by Wedbush from $13.00 to $14.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 565 ($7.19) to GBX 470 ($5.98). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,006 ($12.81) to GBX 967 ($12.31). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $265.00 to $230.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $123.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $2.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $149.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $1.50 to $1.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $107.00 to $144.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $10.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $120.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $12.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $186.00 to $210.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $215.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $220.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $230.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $210.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $270.00 to $245.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $56.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $30.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $77.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 165 ($2.10). They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $421.00 to $424.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $295.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $30.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $64.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $78.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $69.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 64 ($0.81). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $103.00 to $130.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $98.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $120.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $150.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $105.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $135.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $252.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $236.00 to $253.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $900.00 to $1,100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $91.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $21.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $7.50 to $6.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $185.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $157.00 to $161.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $215.00 to $220.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $575.00 to $625.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.50 to $61.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.50 to $5.75. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $8.01 to $6.22. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $141.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $51.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $21.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $29.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $32.00 to $30.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.