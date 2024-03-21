Ergo (ERG) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00002875 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $141.83 million and approximately $536,279.52 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,520.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $420.94 or 0.00632616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00128840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00212581 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00051963 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,135,952 coins and its circulating supply is 74,135,862 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.