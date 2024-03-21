ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $111.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESAB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.75.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB opened at $106.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46. ESAB has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $106.56.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

