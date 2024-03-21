Ethena USDe (USDE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $91.45 Million

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001509 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $296.14 million and approximately $91.45 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 1,219,680,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 1,198,342,202.842126. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00159032 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $74,140,668.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

