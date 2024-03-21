Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $359.32 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and $359.32 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $30.25 or 0.00045534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,431.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.16 or 0.00635479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00129305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00211813 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00121118 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000490 BTC.

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,146,538 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

