Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Eurocell Stock Performance

Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 111.92 ($1.42) on Thursday. Eurocell has a 12 month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 142 ($1.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.27. The firm has a market cap of £123.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,013.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Eurocell

In other Eurocell news, insider Alison Littley acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £1,625 ($2,068.75). Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.29) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

