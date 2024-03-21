Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Everbridge worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVBG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 45,384 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,663,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 66,480 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,062 shares of company stock worth $352,738. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

