Evercore ISI Reaffirms “In-Line” Rating for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $136.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.47.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $128.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.46. Prologis has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

